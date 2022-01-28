Courts award damages to plaintiffs all the time. But how difficult is it to actually collect that money?
More difficult than one would think, said Christopher Brandlin, a civil law attorney. Brandlin said the process of collecting those funds is known as judgment enforcement.
“Judgment enforcement is when you already have a judgment entered in your favor and you need to get paid from the damages awarded to you in your favor,” he said.
Why is it important to have a judgment in place ahead of time? Brandlin explains.
“I don’t want to file a lawsuit on someone’s behalf if they’re not going to be able to collect,” he said. “If they were ‘ripped off’ by a contractor who didn’t have a bond, who wasn’t properly insured, or is someone who is living with a lot of cash under the mattress that you can’t touch, it may not be worth it to engage in a long, litigated lawsuit because it might not be worth it as there is a good chance they wouldn’t be able to recover anything.”
Brandlin added he is one of the few attorneys who actually warns potential clients about the repercussions of chasing an unpayable judgment as most attorneys prefer to collect larger retainers from their clients and push for a judgment without checking on the defendants’ assets.
In other words, most attorneys do not even check if the defendant is collectable.
But even in these situations, not all hope is lost, he said.
“In these cases, I invite them to do an asset search on the defendant,” Brandlin said. “You can check to see if they own any real property. Whether they are a W-2 employee is also important to find out if you want to garnish wages. You can garnish up to 25 percent of their wages. You can also find out whether or not they have any known bank accounts, as you can garnish their bank accounts, as well.”
He added as far as bank accounts go, if the person withdraws all their money once the judgment is rendered, you have to go through this process all over again.
Also, if all this seems to daunting, Brandlin said he can refer you to an assets investigator to search for this information.
“You just want to make sure there’s something to collect on,” he said. “You don’t want to be chasing down someone who just lives on cash. That type person will be difficult to find and his or her assets will be hard for the court to pin down, making a greater likelihood that you won’t get paid.”
But Brandlin said, remember, just because you get a judgment, it doesn’t mean you’re getting your money.
“You can get bench warrant after bench warrant awarded by the court after the debtor fails to appear for a debtor’s examination,” he said. “You can keep making them go to court time after time. If that person just keeps telling the court, ‘I don’t have any open bank accounts,’ the judge will just say there’s nothing to collect on at that time.”
Unfortunately, the main way of collecting on judgments can take al long time, Brandlin said, as you need to check if the person owing you money owns real estate,
“If they own real estate, you could put a lien on the property,” he said. “The money might not come right away. But when they try to sell the property — or sometimes even when they refinance the property — just like the bank you’re going to get paid.”
And Brandlin added he is also one of the few attorneys who can file an application for a judicial sale to force-sell their property with the court to expedite payment of the judgment rather than waiting for the defendant to sell or transfer their property.
So, what if following the judgment the person moves to a new state? Again, Brandlin said it’s difficult, but not impossible, to collect your funds.
“You’d have to transfer the judgment to the new state and you’d have to find an attorney licensed in that state to help enforce the judgment,” he said.
The good thing about all of this is judgments last 10 years and you can always renew them, Brandlin said.
