Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB), the regional food bank of the Inland Empire, received a $45,000 donation from Envision Foods, LLC, a Jack In the Box franchisee with more than 50 locations, through a campaign to sell limited edition Jack in the Box face masks amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
More than 360,000 meals were given to families in need through this effort, FARSB said.
During the pandemic, FARSB has taken swift action to remain a reliable source of food to the Inland Empire’s most vulnerable neighbors, which includes increasing food supply to partner charities, community-based and physical distanced drive-through food distributions, food deliveries to senior, disabled, and home-bound neighbors, and supplying food to children’s summer meal programs.
“As a result of the pandemic, our food bank has experienced an unprecedented increase in demand for food. We expect our emergency response efforts to be essential for months with the economic impact lasting years, but are grateful that our local Jack in the Box restaurants have stepped up and used their platform to make a much-needed gift of this size,” said Stephanie Otero, CEO at FARSB.
“We chose Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino because of the momentous job they are doing to advocate health and hunger that has affected so many families during these current economic conditions and unprecedented times we are facing each and every day. With the help and support of Jack in the Box Corporate, our company sold over 15,000 masks and we are proud of our restaurant team members who championed together to help support this great cause," said Hamid Sharafatian, president/CEO at Envision Foods, LLC.
Sales of the limited-edition masks have concluded; however, donations to support the food bank’s coronavirus efforts can be made directly via the FARSB website, www.FeedingIE.org/donate, where 98 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to food distribution programs.
