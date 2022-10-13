A Job Fair will be held in Fontana on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The event, hosted by FontanaJOBS.org, will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Adult School, 10755 Oleander Avenue.
Several local employers will be making jobs available for local residents.
For more information, call the Fontana Chamber of Commerce at (909) 822-4433 or visit FontanaJOBS.org.
