A Job Fair will be held in Fontana on Wednesday, June 7.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, 8491 Sierra Avenue, Suite A.
The Chamber, along with Empowering Success Now, will be offering workshops in resume building at 10 a.m. and interview skills at 11 a.m.
Local employers are encouraged to participate in the Job Fair. To sign up, call (909) 822-4433.
For more information, visit FontanaJobs.org.
