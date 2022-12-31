A job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in San Bernardino.
The hiring event and expungement event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at America’s Job Center of California, Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Drive, Space 508, between parking lots 16 and 17.
Many employers will be hiring persons interested in obtaining jobs.
The event is supported by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. Employers and job seekers can call the Fontana Chamber for more information at (909) 822-4433.
Additional information can be obtained by calling (800) 451-5627 or visiting wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce/
