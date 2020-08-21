California’s unemployment rate improved to 13.3 percent in July as the state’s employers added 140,400 jobs, according to data released on Aug. 21 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after June’s record gain of 542,500 jobs and record losses from March and April in a data series that dates back to 1976.
California has now regained nearly a third (31.1 percent) of the 2,625,500 non-farm jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the unemployment rate of 13.3 percent being noticeably lower than the record high of 16.4 percent from April and May, it is still above the 12.3 percent mark set during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).
Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. The category of trade, transportation, and utilities (+40,900) had the largest job gain due to the performance of motor vehicle and professional equipment wholesalers, as well as automobile dealers.
Losses in the construction sector (-14,800) were largely due to weak hiring in residential construction despite hiring in non-residential construction being strong.
The unemployment rate in San Bernardino County in July was 13.1 percent, slightly lower than the state's rate. The Riverside County jobless rate was 13.7 percent.
In response to the EDD's report, Chris Dombrowski, the acting director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), issued the following joint statement with California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su:
"As we slow the spread of COVID-19, in the midst of high heat alerts and fires, we continue to work with the federal government and ask Congress to allocate additional funds for unemployed workers and employers who have had to reduce or pause operations during this challenging time. A strong economic recovery is tied to keeping the social safety net funded so workers and small business owners can continue to make ends meet. A successful recovery also depends on Californians choosing to wear face masks, staying at home when possible, and following state and local guidance. Our actions save lives and help our economy recover more quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.