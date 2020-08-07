Celebrating its 25th year, Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, has announced the opening of its second Rialto location and one of the first to debut the brand’s new store prototype.
Located in the brand-new Rialto Cedar Hill Plaza near Dollar Tree and Starbucks, the new Juice It Up! is owned and operated by Rialto locals and husband and wife team John Davis and Sylvia Quirino.
To optimize convenience, guests may order their favorite Juice It Up! products to-go by calling ahead or placing an order at their nearest location as well as for delivery through DoorDash.
“As a Rialto native, I have a tight connection to this community, and John and I are looking forward to sharing what makes Juice It Up! special with our guests,” said Quirino. “We’re excited to unveil Juice It Up!’s brand new look to Rialto residents and help fuel their healthy and active lifestyles with the best tasting smoothies, juices and bowls in town!”
She said the revitalized store design is crisp, clean and fresh and features Juice It Up!’s new logo signage and artwork palette. In-store elements include comfortable seating and media, along with an Instagram-worthy statement wall showcasing the brand’s “Live Life Juiced” motto, Quirino and Davis said.
An updated menu design makes it easier than ever to navigate the menu of functional products, and the accessible pickup counter adds even more convenience for orders placed via Juice It Up!’s mobile app and third-party delivery partners, Quirino and Davis said.
As with all Juice It Up! locations, the new Rialto team is adhering to the important health and safety protocols set by the state and the Centers for Disease Control, including enhanced sanitization standards, physical distancing, facial coverings and gloves for employees.
Juice It Up! has three locations in Fontana. The company, founded in 1995, has nearly 100 franchised locations open and in development throughout California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, 14 of which are in the Inland Empire.
