Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente.
The two medical centers joined nine other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
“This recognition demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to putting patient safety at the forefront of all that we do,” said Georgina Garcia, senior vice president and Area Manager, Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “We’re thrilled to see our Fontana and Ontario medical centers recognized among the best maternity care hospitals in the nation.”
To be considered for its list, U.S. News rated participating hospitals across the country in the following categories:
• Cesarean births.
• Exclusive breast milk feeding.
• Unexpected complications in term newborns.
• Vaginal births after C-section.
“This latest accolade from U.S. News and World Report highlights our world-class physicians and care teams who work hard every day to meet our patients’ care needs,” said Dr. Timothy Jenkins, area medical director and chief of staff for Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area.
U.S. News evaluated 649 hospitals nationwide and 67 medical centers in California for its list, and only U.S. hospitals that provided maternity services were considered for this study.
