The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California.
As 33rd out of more than 500 hospitals in the state, the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ranked in top 10 percent of California hospitals.
The Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers were also rated “high performing” in 12 procedures and conditions, including maternity care, stroke, diabetes, cardiac surgery, back surgery, and others.
The annual rankings analyze how well hospitals perform when it comes to 35 specialty care areas, common procedures and common patient conditions. U.S. News evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
According to this year's report:
All 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for one or more measures. High performers are among the top 10 percent to 20 percent of all hospitals rated. Here's how many of the hospitals were rated "high performing" in these categories:
• Stroke treatment: 37
• Heart failure treatment: 34
• Kidney failure treatment: 26
• COPD treatment: 21
“These accolades underscore our world-class physicians and care teams who work with the support of our integrated care delivery system to address our patients' care needs — from the routine to the most specialized,” said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. “As we emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our more than 75-year history, we're proud that U.S. News and World Report once again places us within the top tier of hospitals nationwide for quality of care and service.”
