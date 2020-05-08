The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been awarded an "A" in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the medical centers’ achievements providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“This recognition demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to putting patient safety at the forefront of all we do,” said Greg Christian, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, San Bernardino County Area. “Patient safety is always our number one priority and is accomplished through highly reliable practices and systems. This Leapfrog 'A' grade represents the hard work and outstanding commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff, especially during these unprecedented times.”
In total, 11 Kaiser Permanente Southern California hospitals received “A” grades for their dedication to patient safety. These medical centers are located in Anaheim, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, San Diego Zion and South Bay.
