Fourteen Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California, including the Fontana and Ontario medical centers, have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award.
This award highlights a commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, leading to reduced disability and lives saved.
Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
“Kaiser Permanente is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest stroke treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our communities can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Kaiser Permanente Southern California hospitals receiving American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award include Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Los Angeles, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Panorama, Riverside, San Diego, South Bay, West L.A., Woodland Hills and Zion medical centers.
