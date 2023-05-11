Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, as well as other Kaiser hospitals, received high honors on two separate lists recently.
Kaiser announced that Newsweek has recognized all 15 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California, including the Fontana location, as part of its Best Maternity Hospitals 2023 list for exemplary patient care.
This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“Our goal is, and always will be, to ensure that expectant mothers receive the best and most advanced high-quality care at our medical facilities to give them peace of mind during that special time of their life,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, interim president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “We’re committed to making sure we not only meet the needs of our maternity patients, but that we exceed their expectations on every level.”
Kaiser Permanente’s 26 California hospitals (including three shared-license hospitals) made up nearly half of the state’s list of about 60 hospitals being honored on the list.
“Our physicians and health care teams go above and beyond the call of duty every day to provide world-class quality and compassionate care to our maternity patients,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups. “We’re very proud to receive such a prestigious recognition, which will only strengthen our commitment to providing the best maternity care possible to our patients.”
----- IN ADDITION, Kaiser Permanente Fontana, Ontario, Riverside and Moreno Valley Medical Centers received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023 for their achievement in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors while receiving hospital care.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country. The grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as hospital harm prevention systems.
“This honor is the result of Kaiser Permanente’s unwavering commitment to patient safety,” said Georgina R. Garcia, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Hospitals and Health Plan in San Bernardino County. “Especially as we transition into a post-pandemic environment, it is important that our patients know they can count on us to put their health and safety first.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
