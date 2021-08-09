The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 24 in California. This is a jump from No. 31 in the state in 2020.
As 24th out of more than 500 hospitals in the state, the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ranked in top 5 percent of California hospitals.
The 32nd annual study analyzes how well hospitals perform when it comes to specialty care, common procedures, and common patient conditions. High performers are based on evaluation of more than 4,500 medical centers and designate the 90th percentile of hospitals nationwide.
The Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers were also rated “high performing” in seven adult specialties and in 11 conditions/procedures.
“Our experienced and highly skilled care teams, nurses, and physicians are the heart and soul of our hospitals, and they’re committed to ensuring that our patients receive the high-quality care they deserve to get healthy and stay healthy,” said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for the Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente’s approximately 12.5 million members. “These rankings and ratings underscore our consistency as one of the finest health care organizations in the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.