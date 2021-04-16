Kaiser Permanente will host an E-Waste recycling event on Thursday, April 22 at the Fontana Medical Center.
All members of the community are invited to participate.
The event, which runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., is in partnership with DMK Resources and is being held in celebration of Earth Day.
The drop-off location is Parking Lot 12 off Valley Boulevard.
Items that will be accepted are:
• Computer equipment (desktops, laptops, servers, monitors, etc.)
• Televisions
• Office and business equipment (phones, phone equipment, etc.)
• Batteries (UPS battery back-ups, Car, RV, Motorcycle, Watercraft Lithium)
• Household appliances (microwaves, water dispensers, refrigerators)
----- ITEMS THAT CANNOT BE ACCEPTED ARE:
• Lamps
• Light bulbs
• Household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, hearing aids, watches, etc.)
Also, New Unto Others will also be accepting clothing donations for Shepherd's Pantry (non-profit). Receipts will be provided with tax ID.
For more information, contact Daniel Kirkland at (626) 893-5271 or dmkresources@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.