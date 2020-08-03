Kaiser Permanente hospitals are among the best in the nation for delivering high-quality care, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020-2021 “Best Hospitals” rankings.
The 31st annual study analyzes 26 specialties, procedures, and common conditions to assess hospital performance.
The Fontana Medical Center is one of 11 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California ranked among the best in the state for overall care. The others are Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Roseville, San Diego, San Diego Zion, San Francisco, and Santa Clara.
According to the report, both Fontana and Ontario Kaiser Permanente hospitals ranked No. 1 in San Bernardino County and No. 2 in the Inland Empire.
“This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our physicians and care teams,” said Phil Madvig, MD, interim chief medical officer for National Health Plan and Hospitals Quality at Kaiser Permanente. “Our commitment to quality, safety, and excellence defines our clinical care and it continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
