Kaiser Permanente, which operates Fontana and Ontario medical centers, is ranked as the nation’s overall “Best Health Insurance Company,” according to Insure.com, a widely-used web-based marketplace offering quotes for health, life, auto and home insurance policies.
Kaiser Permanente scored as the top health insurer for customer satisfaction and received the highest National Committee for Quality Assurance ranking with 4.5 stars out of five.
Insure.com also rated Kaiser Permanente highest in the country among health insurers for ease of service, policy offerings, most likely to be recommended, and most trustworthy.
Kaiser Permanente serves 4.8 million members and operates 15 hospitals and 236 medical offices in Southern California.
“This recognition is a testament to the success of our unique integrated health care model, and the commitment and dedication of the physicians, nurses and all of our employees who make it possible for us to provide exceptional care to our patients on a daily basis,” said Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals.
In releasing the results, Insure.com editors gathered rate data and looked at health insurers’ best financial stability scores and National Committee for Quality Assurance ratings. These evaluate health plans on member satisfaction, among other factors.
The company surveyed members to gauge each health plan’s level of customer experience and its policy offerings. Insure.com also asked customers if they trusted their insurer, whether they planned to renew their current policies, and what they thought about their insurance company’s digital experience.
