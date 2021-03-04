The Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are among 20 Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized among the “Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2021” by Newsweek magazine.
In a partnership with The Leapfrog Group, Newsweek recognized 20 Kaiser Permanente hospitals -- 12 in Northern California and 8 in Southern California -- for earning top marks for providing safe, high-quality care to moms and their new babies.
These Kaiser Permanente hospitals met Leapfrog’s rigorous standards for excellence in maternity care -- including low rates of C-section, episiotomy (an incision to enlarge the vaginal opening for childbirth), and elective early delivery.
“This designation demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to putting patient safety at the forefront of all we do,” said Georgina Garcia, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, San Bernardino County Area. “We are thrilled to see our Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers recognized among the best maternity care hospitals.”
“Receiving this recognition is a testament to the daily commitment of our physicians and staff who remain vigilant and dedicated to best safety practices,” said Dr. Timothy Jenkins, area medical director and chief of staff. “As always, it is the total health of our members and patients that inspires us to be a world class medical center.”
In 2020, 113,000 babies were delivered at Kaiser Permanente hospitals.
In addition to meeting safety protocols, all honored hospitals must have earned either an A or B or no grade on the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers earned an A grade.
