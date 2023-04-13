Kaiser Permanente is partnering with DMK Resources to host an electronics recycling event at Fontana Medical Center on Wednesday, April 19.
The public is invited to bring their personal e-waste from home to help protect the environment.
The drop-off location will be at the hospital’s Parking Lot 12 off Valley Boulevard from 7 a.m to 5 p.m.
E-waste includes old, broken or unusable electronics (or anything that has a plug or uses batteries). Examples include computers, monitors, televisions, fax machines, clocks, cell phones, fans, appliances and digital devices.
Items that will be accepted:
• Computer equipment (desktops, laptops, servers, monitors, etc.)
• Televisions
• Office and business equipment (phones, phone equipment, etc.)
• Batteries (UPS battery back-ups, car, RV, motorcycle, watercraft lithium)
• Household appliances (microwaves, water dispensers, refrigerators)
In addition to collecting e-waste recycling, New Unto Others will be onsite accepting clothing donations for Shepherd's Pantry (non-profit). Receipts will be provided.
For questions regarding the event, contact Daniel Kirkland at (626) 893-5271 or dmkresources@yahoo.com.
