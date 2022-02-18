The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors announced on Feb. 18 that it appointed Kelvin Moore to the board director position representing WVWD’s Division 3.
Moore, who now represents areas within the cities of Fontana and Rialto, fills the board position left by Dr. Clifford O. Young Sr., who resigned as a director in January.
“As a well-known community leader, I have no doubt that Director Moore’s appointment will add tremendous value to our organization,” said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins. “Director Moore is a good, family man that will bring extensive experience in workplace management and community advocacy to our board meetings and oversight.”
Moore currently serves as director of environmental services for Kaiser Permanente, where he manages the 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operations of the organization’s medical centers and office buildings.
In addition, Moore also currently serves as a member of the City of Rialto Transportation Commission and as a board member for the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Federal Credit Union and Fontana Pastors United, a group that connects churches in the region and provides civic, community and crisis response engagement.
Throughout the years, Moore’s work and community engagement has been recognized through several awards, including the Loma Linda University Spiritual Life Service Award (2016), Loma Linda University Health Power of Inclusion Award (2015) and a national safety award for his work at the Loma Linda Medical Center, which involved the development of a workplace safety program that resulted in a significant reduction in workplace injuries.
“I’m ready to get to work,” said Moore. “I’ve seen West Valley Water District achieve significant accomplishments in the past two years and being recognized by industry-leading organizations. It is my intent to utilize my management experience and expand on the successes West Valley Water District has achieved thus far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.