On behalf of the hundreds of preschool students they teach at three Kiddie Academies in Southern California (in Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Pasadena), owners Jen and Matt Moore have delivered 1,400 KN95 masks to medical centers in the region -- Kaiser Permanente in Fontana and Pasadena, Huntington Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Pasadena and San Antonio Hospital in Upland.
More masks are scheduled to be delivered this week.
Funding to purchase the first shipment of masks was donated by Kiddie Academy. But the Moores realized that more teachers and families in their community might want to be part of a bigger purchase and distribution effort, so a they launched a second fundraiser, which is currently underway, to raise an additional $3,000 to buy even more masks: https://tinyurl.com/KiddieAcademyDonatesMasks
In fact, the lack of masks for healthcare workers on the front lines is a more challenging problem than Jen and Matt realized. “Before we began delivering the masks last week, we knew this was an important thing to do, but until we met the medical professionals at the hospitals we had no idea how concerned the medical professionals are about not having enough of the proper protective gear that will help keep them safe,” Jen Moore said. “To make matters worse, some patients being treated are testing negative for COVID-19, but then the test is coming back positive the next day. As a result, the staff without masks are being exposed potentially multiple times every day.”
Matt Moore said that included in the packages with the masks were some thank you cards to the health care workers handwritten by the preschoolers from the Kiddie Academy.
"We hope that will at least provide some joy to those on the front lines,” he said. “Although the kids are young, they are making a difference by helping local doctors and nurses in their community. Participation in this effort is part of their character development.”
The three Kiddie Academies continue to remain open during the pandemic to serve the children of essential workers. All three of the schools are also accepting school-age children displaced by school closures, in addition to infants to preschool age children. Deep discounts are available for the children of healthcare workers and first responders. For additional information, send an email to matt.moore@kiddieacademy.net.
