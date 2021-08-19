Valeria Gonzalez is proud of the high quality of food and service that La Reyna Meat Market offers.
"We have been here for 19 years to serve you, and we will continue to do so," said Gonzalez, who is the cashier/manager at the Fontana store.
"We carry a large selection of meats that vary from Wagyu, prime, and choice, and we also carry chicken, pork, and goat."
The meats make this carniceria a great place to shop, but plenty of other food items are also available, she said.
"Apart from our butcher shop, we also have ice cold beers and a delicious Mexican restaurant," Gonzalez said.
La Reyna Meat Market (which also has a location in Riverside) is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Fontana store is located at 16120 Valley Boulevard, on the corner of Citrus Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 355-2005.
