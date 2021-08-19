Sophia Aguayo wants to let local residents know about La Tricolor Market, her family's carniceria.
"It's a hidden gem in Fontana," she said. "I wish that a lot of people would come here and try our food and our meats."
Her father, Jose Salvador Aguayo, said that La Tricolor offers a wide variety of meats as well as many other items such as beer, produce, and dairy products.
Plus, the store has a kitchen with an extensive menu and lots of specials, he said.
"All of our Mexican food is prepared instantly fresh, every day," he said. "You can order over the phone and as soon as you come here, your food is going to be ready for you."
The tacos are particularly appealing, Sophia Aguayo said, and breakfast items are available in the mornings.
The store has been open for 10 years at 16724 Merrill Avenue, near the corner of Juniper Avenue. It is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 427-9129.
