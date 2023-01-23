Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, announced on Jan. 23 that entitlements have been secured for a large, state-of-the-art distribution facility in southwestern Fontana.
Construction will begin on the 330,048-square-foot Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana in the next few months, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
“We’re very excited about achieving this milestone for the project and expanding our investment portfolio in Southern California despite the current economic backdrop,” said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, managing director of Birtcher Development, in a news release. “We remain bullish about the future of the Inland Empire’s industrial market given our knowledge of the number of active tenants in the market and limited available space with vacancy just under 1 percent. Altogether, we believe these market dynamics continue to justify the need for steady growth and delivery of high-quality product in the near term.”
The new distribution facility, located on the southwest corner of Banana Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue in the Southwest Industrial Park, will consist of the following features:
• 36’ clear height
• 185’ truck court fully secured
• 51 dock-high doors
• 85 trailer parking stalls and 91 auto parking stalls
• Approximately 5,000 square feet of ground-floor office space
• Approximately 5,000 square feet of mezzanine office space
• ESFR sprinkler system
The company said that Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana benefits from a prime central location and excellent infrastructure connections, located less than five miles from the Interstate 10, Interstate 15, Route 60 and Route 210 Freeways, five miles from Ontario International Airport, five miles from Union Pacific Intermodal Yard, and about 65 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The listing brokers for Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana include Gerry Harvey and Craig McKenzie with Kidder Matthews.
For more information about Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, visit www.birtcher.com or contact Birtcher at contact@birtcher.
