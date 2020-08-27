Advertising executive Larry Williams has been named general manager of Century Group Media replacing Tim Shoffeitt, who resigned recently to take an internet advertising position in South Dakota.
Century Group Media is the owner and publisher of the Fontana Herald News and five other weekly community newspapers and their web sites in San Bernardino County and Riverside County.
"Larry comes to us with extensive executive experience in advertising with us and with the grocery industry," said Century Group chairman and owner Jerry Bean. "He was our top company salesperson and then advertising executive for many years, and we look forward to his leadership."
Williams, 58, has worked in newspaper and internet advertising sales since 2007 when he joined the Redlands Daily Facts after a 29-year career in the grocery industry, where he first worked for Alpha Beta before moving to Lucky Markets and Vons as corporate merchandising supervisor.
He joined Century Group in 2011 as advertising director of the Yucaipa/Calimesa News Mirror. In 2013, he was named director of advertising for the entire group. He left the company for a brief time before being named general manager earlier this month.
Williams is a graduate of Redlands High School. He and his wife Cheryl live in Beaumont along with their three dogs. His office will be at Century Group headquarters in Yucaipa.
