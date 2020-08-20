The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recently announced the appointment of Laurens Vosloo as chief executive officer.
Since joining San Manuel in 2014 as chief financial officer for San Manuel Casino, he has helped realize both stability and economic growth for the Tribe, according to a news release.
In his new role, he will be responsible for all day-to-day leadership and operations of San Manuel Tribal Government Operations, San Manuel Casino, and other entities.
"Laurens has made a significant impact over the past six years and has become a trusted advisor," said Ken Ramirez, the chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “We believe he is the right person to help our Tribe chart its path into the future.”
In June 2018, Vosloo was named enterprise-wide CFO for San Manuel Tribal Government Operations and San Manuel Casino. From 2014 to 2018, he served as CFO for San Manuel Casino.
Vosloo graduated with dual Bachelor of Science Degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Accounting and Management and earned his Certified Public Accountant license in Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.