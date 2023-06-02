Just because you do not have a living trust does not necessarily mean your estate has to go through probate court.
Longtime estate planning attorney Samuel B. Ledwitz said that if the amount of your estate is below a certain threshold, there is a system in place to have you avoid the probate process.
“When you pass away, you might have some financial accounts that are just in your name, have no one else on title and do not have a beneficiary,” said Ledwitz, president and managing partner of estate planning law firm The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates. “These accounts need to go through probate unless they are small accounts.
“There’s a threshold in California for a brokerage or bank account to go to probate and that amount is currently at $184,500 and above,” he said. “That amount increases every three years. Keep in mind that figure is a cumulation of accounts that are in the name of the decedent and are not necessarily for one individual account. Also, remember that if the account has a beneficiary or is co-owned, it doesn’t apply here because it already has avoided probate.”
Ledwitz said this is known as filing a “Small Estate Affidavit,” adding it is very simple to do.
“If the amount in question is under the limit of $184,500, we do what is called a small estate affidavit,” he said. “This is in the probate code section 13100. It tells you how not to go to probate if you are below the threshold.”
And why would the courts want some estates to avoid probate? Ledwitz explains.
“So, in regard to accounts that are below the probate threshold but still do not have a designated beneficiary or co-owner, the state of California offers an alternative to keep small amounts from clogging up the court system,” he said. “The courts don’t want to see you if you’re small potatoes.”
So, how does one file a small estate affidavit? Ledwitz said it’s simple and not very time consuming to do.
“Let’s say you are next of kin of the decedent,” he said. “After 40 days from the date of death, you can go the bank and the bank will turn over the account to you without having to go to court.”
He added as you don’t need a legal professional helping you to file these forms, you need to use the bank’s form, which you can typically obtain at the bank.
“This is very important to know because most people think you have to hire an attorney and spend a ton of money to receive your inheritance, when often this is not the case,” Ledwitz said.
“If you do need to file a small estate affidavit, the bank should have this form available for you. And if they don’t, no worries, it’s a small amount of work if an attorney needs to prepare the form.”
In addition, you are signing the form “under penalty of perjury,” he added. You also need to have the form notarized.
Ledwitz said “thank goodness” there is this plan in place because probate court can be a “scary” place, especially here in the Golden State.
“The word ‘probate’ isn’t necessarily a scary word, but it depends where you’re hearing it,” he said. “In the state of California, it is a scary word. Some states have a good probate system. California does not. It was designed by the same people who designed the freeways, if that gives you any indication. Other states are fast, efficient, they get it done quickly and are not very expensive. We are none of the above. There are also budget cuts in the system, meaning several judges were let go. That further clogs up the system. meaning it’s going to take about two years in California to get from the start of the court case to the end of the court case. That’s how long it will take from being in the judge’s hands to being in your hands where you can spend the money.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan can phone The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
