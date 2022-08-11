If you have ever wondered how to collect damages from an event that is larger than one, two or even dozens of people, you’re not alone. There is an area of the law for that.
That area is called mass tort, attorney Elizabeth Yang said. And she said there is a very clear definition for what is a mass tort and what isn’t.
“It’s like a personal injury, but on a mass scale,” she said. “In a personal injury case, it’s like one or two people getting injured. But in mass torts, one thing happens and perhaps thousands of people get injured on a mass scale.”
With a plethora of injuries needed to qualify for a mass tort case, why doesn’t this just fall under class-action law?
“People ask, ‘is this like class action lawsuits?’” Yang said. “Really, it’s different from class-action lawsuits. In class-action, everyone suffered the same injury. And usually the party who brings the lawsuit will collect a lot of money and everyone else will collect $2.”
She added that unlike class-action lawsuits, mass tort treats the plaintiffs as individual entities against one or more defendants in civil court. In this type of case, each claim proceeds independently, alleging identical or similar claims as others.
Usually, mass tort includes injuries from dangerous drugs, defective products, or medical devices against identified companies or manufacturers. Moreover, it encompasses claims against medical practices, and even environmental disasters and toxic conditions, Yang said.
The word “different” is key when defining mass torts when it comes to injuries.
“In mass torts, everyone suffers a different injury all stemming from the same cause,” she said. “So, everyone can collect a lot of money. So, maybe in a fire that was caused by a huge utility company, someone who lost a loved one can collect $10 million. Someone whose house burned down can collect $5 million. It goes like that. If someone lost their car maybe they’ll collect $10,000. It depends on what the injury is. That’s why everyone involved collects a different amount of money.”
And several large companies and government organizations have found themselves as the defendants in mass tort cases over the past few years.
“PG&E is a prime example of mass torts,” Yang said. “One of their power lines had a short circuit. It caused a massive wildfire and an entire city burned down. And thousands of people had different injuries.”
A business that has been involved in a mass tort situation was Zantac, the heartburn medication.
Even the federal government is not immune to mass tort cases. Currently, the feds are being investigated for water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
If you find yourself in a mass torts situation, Yang said the first thing you need to do is get legal representation.
“They need to get an attorney who specializes in mass torts and file a claim as soon as they can,” she said. “There are always statutes of limitations that run out and every situation is different, so never delay in these situations.”
One interesting note: Not every plaintiff has to have the same legal representation, so you can look around and find someone you are comfortable with.
“You don’t all have to sign on with the same attorney,” Yang said. “There can be several different attorneys working the case, so you should have plenty to choose from.”
But if you do proceed with a case, you do need to understand what is and isn’t mass torts.
“It’s not like an earthquake, which is a natural disaster,” she said. “In mass torts, someone is liable. Someone caused it. Usually a company caused it.”
And how is Yang Law Offices involved in the world of mass torts? Yang said she specializes in personal treatment while also having a large network of attorneys and specialization on which to draw.
“We’re connected with many larger law firms in this area,” she said. “I’m working as co-counsel here. I’m not trying to do this all myself. But it’s definitely something people should know about. You just don’t know when anything like this that could fall under the heading of mass torts could happen.”
