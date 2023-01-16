San Bernardino County has taken a giant leap toward housing homeless veterans and other residents in need by securing a $23.6 million grant to help fund the $50.1 million, 80-unit Liberty Lane housing project in Redlands.
“Ensuring that veterans have adequate housing is the least we can do for those who served our country,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. “Liberty Lane will bring much needed housing and supportive services to the County’s homeless veterans, as well as individuals with special needs and low-income families.”
The state Department of Community Development and Housing in late December announced that $23,635,752 in California Housing Accelerator program, Tier 3 Accelerator Limited Project Gap Funding had been awarded to the Liberty Lane project. The funds originated from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
“Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the biggest issues facing the Inland Empire,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands). “I am proud to have helped secure over $23 million in federal funding to support our most vulnerable population. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we are ensuring more communities like the Inland Empire have the resources they need to tackle the growing homelessness crisis head on.”
Liberty Lane, slated for the corner of Texas Street and West Lugonia Avenue, will consist of five two-story buildings comprised of 80 apartment units and a 4,906 square-foot community building. The development will have 60 one-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.
The developer, A Community of Friends, has secured a total of $13.7 million of state Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention funding for Liberty Lane to complement a $6.1 million funding commitment from the Board of Supervisors.
Construction is scheduled to begin in April and conclude in the fall of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.