LifeStream Blood Bank will be holding two community blood drives in Fontana in the upcoming week.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a blood drive will be held at Starbucks, 15270 Summit Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a "Do Epic" T-shirt.
• On Saturday, Sept. 19, another event will be held at Sierra Lakes Shopping Center, 16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card.
LifeStream tests all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors learn results and if their plasma could help current COVID-19 patients. However, this test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
All blood donors must wear a face covering and submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
Interested persons are urged to set up an appointment by calling LifeStream at 1-800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
