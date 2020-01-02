The Fontana Police Officers Association was recently given a new commercial freezer by Travis and Cristina Parke, owners of Fontana-based California Recyclers.
Jason Delair, president of the Fontana POA, said he was grateful for the couple's generosity, which will help the POA fulfill one of its key goals.
“Several years ago, we began a program to 'Connect with the Community.' We understood there is no better way to do that than by sharing a meal in common," Delair said.
Connecting with the Community is one of the primary programs of the Fontana POA, giving police and community members an opportunity to communicate at a basic human level during meals. The communication builds mutual trust and leads to improved public safety, Delair said.
“Working together with the business community, Chamber of Commerce and service clubs, we were able to purchase a mobile barbecue. Since then we have used the barbecue at a community event at least once a week," he said.
The POA needed a freezer to store food for future events. When Travis and Cristina found out, they donated one.
“It is not just for the POA,” Cristina Parke said. “It benefits the greater Fontana area because the POA uses the freezer to help out everyone in the region.”
California Recyclers serves communities throughout Southern California, recycling millions of pounds of cardboard and plastic each month. The materials do not go to landfills but are recycled so they can return in another form.
