Southridge Tech Middle School staff and students smiled and hoisted “Thank You” signs as Walmart employees delivered a truck filled with donations to the school as part of a series of back-to-school giveaway events unfolding across Fontana Unified School District.
More than 3,000 FUSD students have started the 2023-24 school year equipped for success with new backpacks — often stuffed with school supplies — thanks to the generosity of eight community organizations that collected the items through in-house, back-to-school drives and donated the items to the District or its students.
Southridge Tech Principal Amber Knight beamed as back-to-school essentials — including backpacks, school supplies, clothing and hygiene products — were unloaded onto school property on Aug. 11.
“These donations will truly benefit our families in need and help our students start the year off on a good foot. I know any student would feel good starting the school year off with a fresh, new backpack they can call their own,” said Knight, who noted the donations from Walmart were made possible by the “invaluable contributions” of Southridge Tech teacher Lauren Freeman. “We are so thankful for this partnership with Walmart and hope it is something we can continue for years to come. With an eye towards the future, we eagerly anticipate continued collaborations to uplift and empower those we serve.”
The supplies delivered to Southridge Tech are the latest in a series of generous donations; Golden State Foods recently provided 100 South Tamarind Elementary School students with backpacks and school supplies, while Women at Amazon LAX9 and Summit Church in Fontana donated backpacks and school supplies directly to the district.
Several other organizations, including the Fontana Community Assistance Program, Fontana Lewis Library and Technology Center, ONE&ALL Church, and Project Boon hosted back-to-school giveaway events that primarily benefitted FUSD students.
“It is so inspiring to see so many community organizations rally around Fontana Unified and support our students,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “These essential items have a profound impact on our families, and we cannot thank our community partners enough for these invaluable contributions.”
