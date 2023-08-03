The local economy is showing some positive signs, according to the new Inland Empire Report on Business.
This month’s Inland Empire Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 54.2, an increase from last month’s 52.1, said Dr. Barbara Sirotnik and Lori Aldana of the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino.
“The good news is that this is the third month the index has remained at or above 50.0, thus a trend of growth in the Inland Empire manufacturing sector has now been re-established,” they said.
The overall I.E. economy is also in growth mode based on those PMI figures, they added.
The Production Index (one of the two key components of the PMI) registered a decrease from last month’s 64.0 to 60.4 this month, indicating that the rate of growth has slowed somewhat (although production is still growing), the report said.
The New Orders Index (the other key component of the PMI) registered 54.2 (an increase from last month’s 50.0). This indicates that new orders are growing again.
“We note that this is only the fifth time since last July that the index has registered 50.0 or above, reflecting stable or increasing new orders,” Sirotnik and Aldana said.
The volatile Employment Index dropped back below 50.0 to 47.9 (with 54.2 percent of panelists saying that employment was the same as the June level, 20.8 percent saying it is higher, and 25.0 percent saying it had decreased).
The Commodity Price Index increased from 56.0 to 58.3 this month, reflecting only a slight increase in inflationary pressures.
“As we noted last month, the index is WAY below the 2022 high of 98.3 (when U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent),” the authors said.
“We also need to place this month’s report in context of nationwide economic reports which show optimism that the national economy could avoid a recession this year. For example, the consumer confidence index increased to 117.0 in July — a two-year high. Inflation was at its lowest point in over two years (although it still remains somewhat high). The labor market is strong, as is consumer spending.”
