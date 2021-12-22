Local resident Josh Whiteman took second place at the U.S. Autotech National Championship competition and brought home a $20,000 prize.
Whiteman entered the competition about six months ago, along with hundreds of other automotive technicians nationwide. He recently traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to compete directly with 32 finalists.
The competition consisted of three timed rounds of diagnostics and repairs, all with varying degrees of difficulty, and Whiteman advanced all the way to the final five before finishing in second place.
He is the grandson of George and Maybelle Whiteman and the son of Doug and Linda Whiteman of Fontana, who are the owners of George’s Sierra Shell Station in Fontana.
