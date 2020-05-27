Dermody Properties has completed the construction of LogistiCenterSM at Rialto I, Building 4, located at 1642 W. Miro Way in Rialto.
The property sits on 19 acres within the Inland Empire West Industrial Market, and the building is immediately available for lease.
LogistiCenterSM is a 411,330-square-foot distribution facility that features a 36-foot clear height, 2,363 square feet of office space, 244 auto parking stalls, 75 trailer stalls, LED warehouse fixtures and an ESFR fire protection system.
Dermody Properties is a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector.
“This is a state-of-the-art facility, centrally located in the Inland Empire and strategically positioned between the I-210, I-15 and I-215 freeways,” said Matt Mexia, partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “This is just one of our projects in the region and we plan to continue to look for opportunities in this highly sought-after market.”
LogistiCenterSM is located in the established Renaissance Rialto Business Park, which is home to a prestigious list of corporate occupiers, including Amazon, Target, Under Armour, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, Niagara Bottling, Medline Industries, Monster Energy, Distribution Alternatives and Lifetime Brands.
“The Inland Empire is key for us as we continue to seek strategic acquisition and development opportunities that will benefit our customers,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, chief operating officer at Dermody Properties. “As the need for logistics and distribution space is ever-present, we continue our commitment to Southern California and surrounding areas.”
Dan de la Paz, David Consani and Jim Koenig, all of CBRE, are the leasing agents for the property.
