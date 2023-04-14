The logistics industry has created more than 200,000 jobs in the Inland Empire, helping to power one of the most dynamic employment centers in the United States, according to a news release issued recently by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB).
“Our region’s largest employment sector is creating thousands of bold, new career opportunities each year while reinforcing the Inland Empire’s role as a global supply chain hub,” the WDB said. “Job growth across the logistics industry led the way as San Bernardino and Riverside counties became the first in Southern California to exceed pre-pandemic employment levels.”
Fontana is one of the cities that has seen a huge growth in logistics employment.
The WDB said that in recent months, a number of studies have reinforced how important goods movement is to the local, state, and national economies, while restoring middle-income career opportunities for workers across the region.
“The average annual earnings for logistics workers in San Bernardino County is more than $54,000, nearly doubling for managerial positions across the I.E.,” the WDB said.
As of February, the total number of transportation and warehousing jobs in the local area reached 203,900. About 144,400 of these jobs have been added in the region since 2010.
The total economic impact of logistics employment in San Bernardino County is $36.1 billion, the WDB said, and the local, state, and federal tax impacts of the logistics industry in the I.E. total $6.5 billion.
The WDB has three America’s Job Centers of California (AJCCs) in San Bernardino County and also partners with CalJOBS, thereby helping the logistics industry by connecting employers and job seekers and offering a variety of business support services. For more information about the WDB, visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce.
