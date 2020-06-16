A new curriculum was established at the Loma Linda University’s San Manuel Gateway College that is specifically designed to help protect the community, guests, and employees of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
San Manuel was the first Tribal casino to announce a closure, citing the safety of its tribal citizens, guests and employees. San Manuel is also the last casino in the region to re-open (on June 15), citing safety concerns for all who live and visit the reservation and casino.
More than simply sanitizing and taking temperatures, the new San Manuel Health and Safety Plan establishes organization-wide training, expanded cleaning schedules, and, among many other new policies and procedures, several new roles dedicated to preventing further spread of COVID-19.
“Re-opening our doors safely and responsibly is our first priority,” said San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez. “We have taken our commitment to health and safety one step further by working with Loma Linda University Health’s San Manuel Gateway College on our health screening curriculum and organization-wide training.”
The newly developed curriculum has enabled the tribe to assign 275 employees who formally worked in other casino positions into newly created roles including health screeners, health screening managers and guest safety concierges. Loma Linda medical experts are sharing the latest knowledge and tools to help San Manuel protect those who visit the casino.
“Safety continues to be a top priority for all of us,” said Arwyn Wild, San Manuel Gateway College executive director. “We are excited to work with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to develop a roadmap of needed skills and training as we learn to live and work in this new reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.