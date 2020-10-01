Loma Linda University Health will hold a variety of virtual open-enrollment seminars to provide information on all 2020 Medicare plans available at Loma Linda University Health and its many providers available to serve as Medicare primary care physicians.
In-person seminars will also be available for those who register in advance at a limited capacity.
The no-cost seminars will begin virtually on Oct. 4, with in-person seminars open for registration starting Oct. 7.
Presentations will cover plans available at Loma Linda University Health, including Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.
Additionally, attendees will learn:
• Benefits of Medicare Advantage plans accepted by Loma Linda University Health doctors
• All of the Medicare options (including Supplements, Advantage)
• The monthly premium rates available, which range from $0 to $28.10
No appointments are necessary for the virtual seminars. To reserve a spot at one of the limited in-person seminars, call 855-LLU-CARE (855-558-2273).
