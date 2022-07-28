Loma Linda University Medical Center has been recognized as the 2022-2023 No. 1 hospital in the Riverside and San Bernardino metro area and No. 12 in California by U.S. News and World Report.
The Medical Center earned “High Performing” marks in 22 types of care, including a national ranking in pulmonology and lung surgery.
“These rankings offer evidence to our patients that Loma Linda University Medical Center is a place where they and their families will receive excellent healthcare when their need is the greatest,” said Trevor Wright, CEO of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals. “Though we’ve faced persistent challenges during the past two years, each of our employees have substantially contributed to our significant achievements in quality. Their efforts were key to this national recognition.”
The annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to seek care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures. The “High Performing” rating recognizes care as significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
Six of the Medical Center’s adult specialties were recognized as “High Performing,” including cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, orthopedics, and urology.
Fifteen procedures and conditions treated were also ranked “High Performing,” including aortic valve surgery, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.