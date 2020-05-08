Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus hospitals were recognized nationally for achievements in patient safety and quality, receiving an "A" for spring 2020 from The Leapfrog Group, an independent watchdog organization.
The designations are widely considered one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive.
This achievement follows the hospitals’ fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade "A" award, making it the third and fourth consecutive A ratings for the Medical Center and East Campus hospitals respectively.
Kerry Heinrich, CEO of Loma Linda University Health hospitals, said these honors reflect the many ways both facilities have successfully implemented quality improvement measures designed to minimize errors while providing exceptional, compassionate care.
“Leapfrog’s recognition of our physicians, nurses and support staff is an incredible honor,” Heinrich said. “Each day, the entire Loma Linda University Health team commits to providing the safest possible environment for each of our patients. The entire Inland Empire community benefits by our organization’s culture of safety that Leapfrog has identified.”
The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
Loma Linda University Medical Center and East Campus are home to more than 6,500 employees, including specialists, physicians, nurses and support staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.