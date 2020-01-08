The Los Angeles Boat Show will return to Pomona Jan. 9-12 to showcase hundreds of brand new and brokerage vessels just in time for the 2020 boating season.
All makes, models and sizes of custom performance boats, ski boats, deck boats, personal watercraft, pontoons, sport fishing boats, runabouts, cabin cruisers, dinghies/inflatables, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and marine accessories. will be on display in four exhibit halls at the Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue.
For more than 64 years, the Los Angeles Boat Show has been the destination as a “one-stop-shop” for consumers. The event draws thousands from all over the Southland who are looking to find the right boat for their lifestyle.
“There will be pre-season discounts and incentives at the show,” said Los Angeles Boat Show CEO Duncan McIntosh. “Buyers are encouraged to take stock now, before the summer boating season begins and there is a backlog of orders.”
New this year is the much-anticipated return of Mercury racing engine displays. Show goers will see Mercury’s complete line of engines, including outboard, sterndrives and inboards, along with diesel options new to the market.
“These engines are powerful, yet energy efficient, with a variety of horsepower for every boater -- recreational, commercial and competitive. We are excited to host their display at High Performance Hall,” said Mcintosh.
New 2019 and 2020 models will be on hand from builders and manufacturers from around the country such as MasterCraft, Robalo, Centurion, Avalon, SeaDoo, Shockwave, Chaparral, Crownline, Tige, Hallett, Malibu, Premier Pontoons, Bennington, Bentley Pontoons, Tracker, Larson, Crest, Defiance, Ranger, Scout, Yamaha, Regal, SeaRay, Colbalt, Bayliner, Hurricane, Quest, and Axis.
Admission is $15 for adults and free for youth 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. Parking is $12.
For more information, visit www.laboatshow.com.
