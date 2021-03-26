Lotus Villa and Memory Care recently celebrated its second anniversary in Fontana, and the operators of the facility are looking forward to serving the local community for many more years to come.
"Our goal is to keep our residents healthy, happy, and living their best life," said Jeff Gollihar, the administrator at Lotus Villa and Memory Care.
The assisted living facility has changed ownership several times over the years and is now under new ownership, KP Healthcare Group Inc.
The facility, which is newly remodeled with private and shared rooms, has 99 beds, and presently there are 24 residents.
"We've been COVID-free for the six months I've been here," Gollihar said, and staff members and residents have recently received vaccinations.
One of the owners, Reewa Kejriwal, attended the celebration and said she is pleased with the work of Gollihar and the staff.
"We have full confidence that we can provide excellent care for our residents," Kejriwal said.
The facility is located at 9448 Citrus Avenue, directly behind Citrus Nursing Center and across the street from Fontana High School.
For more information, visit Lotusvillaliving.com and the Facebook page at Lotus Villa Living Fontana.
