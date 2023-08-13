A Fontana facility that is one of the most significant steelmaking plants in the nation welcomed a special visit by a local congresswoman this past week.
Nucor, which was formerly California Steel Industries, was in the spotlight as one of several stops on the annual manufacturing tour conducted by Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
Torres said her goal was to show how Nucor and other facilities, including the Chaffey College InTech Center in Fontana, strengthen the economy in San Bernardino County.
“America’s manufacturing sector runs through the Inland Empire, and the goods we make here in California’s 35th District are used across the globe,” said Torres in a news release. “Supporting local manufacturers keeps our local, state, and national economies strong. With my Made in the 35th tour, I’m excited to have the opportunity to spotlight the businesses that create good-paying jobs, provide for our communities, and help our region thrive.”
Nucor, which operates the last steel mill in Southern California, has played a key role in the manufacturing sector. It is the largest steel producer in the United States, the largest "mini-mill" steelmaker (i.e. it uses electric arc furnaces to melt scrap steel as opposed to blast furnaces to melt iron), and the biggest recycler of scrap in North America. In 2019, the company produced and sold about 18.6 million tons of steel and recycled 17.8 million tons of scrap.
Nucor, which has about 19,000 employees nationally, acquired California Steel Industries in 2022, but this specific plant has a history in the region dating back to World War II with Kaiser Steel.
----- TORRES also made a return visit to the Chaffey College InTech Center, which utilizes cutting-edge workforce training programs to help Inland Empire residents get ahead.
Torres has brought three cabinet members to the InTech Center during her tenure in Congress:
• Dept. of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta (2017)
• Dept. of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (2022)
• Dept. of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (2022)
This year’s tour also included visits to companies in Pomona, Chino, Upland, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga, and featured businesses specializing in fields ranging from construction to biotechnology.
California is the No. 1 state for manufacturing and technology in the U.S. San Bernardino County alone is currently home to more than 3,700 manufacturers, and the county’s manufacturing sector continues to expand.
As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee — which oversees all federal funding — Torres supports economic development in the Inland Empire by leveraging the federal appropriations process. Through her work on the committee, Torres said she has increased funding for apprenticeship grants and Career and Technical Education State Grants, supporting small manufacturers and expanding pathways to good-paying jobs.
Torres is also working closely with the Biden-Harris Administration to implement the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which includes her bill to establish a centralized national Supply Chain Database. The database will be managed by the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a program of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Torres has supported increased funding for the program so that manufacturers have the necessary tools to adequately respond to a future national emergency. The MEP National Network provides American manufacturers in every state and Puerto Rico with access to resources needed to thrive in the global economy.
