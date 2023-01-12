Many jobs are available at FontanaJobs.org.

People interested in starting a new career in 2023 are invited to visit the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s jobs website.
At FontanaJobs.org, residents can find listings of more than 150 employment opportunities.
“We have partnered up with a great group of local employers to help you find the right job for you,” the Chamber said.
For more information about the Chamber, call (909) 822-4433.
