Last month, shelter-in-place orders halted the economy and put millions of Americans out of work. As April 1 approached, one question loomed on everyone’s minds: what will happen when rent comes due?
Over the past weekend, Apartment List surveyed thousands of Americans to find out. The results reflect a dire new economic reality, with renters and homeowners alike struggling to afford their housing costs.
In fact, 1 in 4 renters did not pay their full April rent, and 1 in 4 homeowners did not make their full April mortgage payment, Apartment List said.
----- SOME KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:
• Twelve percent of respondents only made a partial payment toward their rent or mortgage this month. An additional 12 percent made no payment at all.
• One in nine renters had their landlord or management company proactively lower their April rent. Among those missing their full payments, 45 percent of renters and 44 percent of homeowners were able to agree to reduced or deferred payments with their landlords and lenders, respectively.
• If shelter-in-place orders were to remain in effect through June, 32 percent of renters and 16 percent of homeowners expect that they would have difficulty covering housing costs.
• About 42 percent of renters plan to use their stimulus checks (which are being mailed to most American adults from the federal government) to cover housing costs, compared to 28 percent of homeowners.
