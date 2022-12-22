Many sweaters were given away during a holiday event at Coffee Nutzz in Rialto recently.
The annual event was coordinated by Andy Carrizales, a member of the Rialto City Council.
In addition to the sweaters, numerous toys, including bicycles, were given out to children.
Refreshments were also provided.
Coffee Nutzz is located at 119 Foothill Boulevard.
