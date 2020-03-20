The state's restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus threat are causing immediate pain for many workers.
At a press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that 80,000 unemployment applications had been filed in one day this week, compared to an average of about 2,000 per day prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard because of the closure of all dining areas at eateries, which was mandated by Newsom's statewide order on March 19.
However, there are a few bright spots for previously-employed individuals who are looking for a different job.
One of those opportunities is being offered by Domino's Pizza, which is looking to hire about 2,500 people across about 290 stores throughout Southern California. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers, the company said in a news release.
There are three Domino's locations in Fontana and 34 altogether in San Bernardino County.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Los Angeles is no different,” said Dan Hosseini, a Los Angeles-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional employees.
“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Hosseini. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”
Persons who are interested in applying for a position can visit jobs.dominos.com.
