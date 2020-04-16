Recognizing that the COVID-19 crisis has altered driving patterns, resulting in fewer accidents and claims, Mercury Insurance recently announced the company would be giving back 15 percent of monthly auto insurance premiums to customers in April and May.
Subject to regulatory approval, the company will automatically credit customers’ accounts, providing much needed relief during this time, the company said.
The Mercury Giveback program applies to personal auto policyholders in the 11 states in which they operate, including California.
"We want our customers to know we’ve got their back,” said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabriel Tirador. “For nearly 60 years, Mercury has provided best-in-class protection at an affordable price. And during these uncertain times we’re going even further by giving back more than $65 million to our customers.”
To learn more about the company’s response to COVID-19, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.