Metrolink, Southern California’s passenger rail service, recently introduced the 5-Day Flex Pass, a new fare solution that responds to changes in workers’ commuting patterns post COVID-19.
Ideal for workers who need to get to their workplaces less frequently than the traditional daily commute, the 5-Day Flex Pass provides the convenience of five one-day passes customers can use whenever they need to travel, over 30 days and at a 10 percent discount.
“Many commuters have spent the quarantine working from home and their employers have realized that telecommuting can work,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. “We know what worked for our riders before COVID-19 won’t necessarily work for them today. We expect the 5-Day Flex Pass will be a great option for those with adjusted office schedules.”
The 5-Day Flex Pass is available exclusively on the Metrolink Mobile App. To purchase, riders choose their origin and destination stations, then select 5-Day Flex Pass from the ticket menu. Once the pass is purchased, riders will find five one-day passes in their Mobile App ticket wallet. On the day of travel, the rider simply activates one of the one-day passes before boarding; the activated one-day pass will expire at the end of the day. Each 5-Day Flex Pass is valid for 30 days, allowing riders the flexibility to choose when to use their individual tickets to travel.
Safety is foundational at Metrolink, so face masks are required aboard Metrolink trains and on station platforms. In addition, Metrolink has implemented enhanced deep cleaning protocols, including the use of an electrostatic sprayer that mists each train car with hospital grade disinfectants every day, and an expanded Clean Care Crew that cleans, wipes down and disinfects trains throughout the day. Additionally, Metrolink has retained service levels and continually monitors ridership to ensure there’s plenty of space for social distancing.
Plus, riders can be assured that there’s plenty of space for social distancing by using the online tool How Full is My Train? where they can check any train’s recent ridership levels.
