Metrolink, Southern California’s passenger train service, recently launched Metrolink Experience, a new digital content hub where Southern Californians can take a virtual ride on Metrolink.
Rider experiences captured using 360° video and featuring routes across multiple Metrolink routes illustrate the diversity of Metrolink’s ridership and use possibilities.
The effort is a central part of Metrolink’s campaign in support of International Car Free Day and Bike to Work Day on Sept. 22, which seek to encourage residents to try more environmentally-friendly mobility solutions instead of driving their cars.
The Metrolink Experience highlights that Metrolink is for everyone -- essential workers, traditional commuters, students, seniors and leisure travelers, Metrolink officials said in a news release.
Each virtual journey showcases the complete Metrolink experience -- from buying a ticket and boarding the train, to choosing a seat and relaxing while riding to their destination. The stylized capture for these lifestyle experiences lives in the first-person point of view mixed with quick cutaways to establish locations and show character reactions, so viewers can experience the trip through the riders' lens.
A recent Metrolink online rider survey found that 71 percent of Metrolink’s current riders are essential workers -- 39 percent of them working in the healthcare industry -- and one in three do not have a car available.
“Each year on Car-Free-Day and Bike-to-Work Day, we remind the community of the many mobility options they have to get safely around Southern California,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. “This year we thought we’d flip the script and show the community what they’re missing if they don’t take Metrolink. It’s easy and convenient. It’s fun and relaxing. And it goes a long way to reduce traffic, congestion from the roads we travel, and carbon emissions from the air we breathe. We invite Southern Californians to check it out, then come aboard.”
The Metrolink online rider survey also found that riders are concerned about cleaning and other safety measures aboard trains. Beginning in March, Metrolink implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols which include a daily deep cleaning of the trains, and a Clean Care Crew that wipes and disinfects trains throughout the day and uses an electrostatic sprayer that mists hospital grade disinfectant on train cars -- including hard-to-reach places. Face masks are required on Metrolink platforms and trains, and riders can be assured there’s plenty of space for social distancing by using the online tool metrolinktrains.com/howfull. Riders can learn more about Metrolink’s cleaning procedures at metrolinktrains.com/cleancommute.
