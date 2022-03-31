Metrolink announced that on Monday, April 4, riders will see the most significant service restoration since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic with the restoration of 24 of the most in-demand trains and the addition of two new trains.
On the San Bernardino County line, six trains will be added, including later evening trains, plus new Sunday service.
“As Metrolink CEO, I’m elated that we’re able to restore our service close to pre-pandemic levels, so our riders can get to work, to friends and family and to fun — more affordably and without the headaches of traffic and parking,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle.
On March 24, 2020, Metrolink reduced its schedule by about 30 percent following a 90 percent drop in ridership at the outset of the pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.
Metrolink surveys fielded in April 2020 and February 2021 found that about three-fourths of those continuing to ride Metrolink were essential workers.
As more office workers return to their workplaces after telecommuting for two years, and with gas prices at record highs across southern California, Metrolink has recently recorded significant ridership growth in its weekday and weekend ridership. Metrolink is at about 30 percent of its weekday ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels. Following the additional service on April 4, the agency anticipates that percentage will grow to about 44 percent by midsummer. On the weekends, Metrolink has already recovered nearly 70 percent of its pre-pandemic ridership.
“Metrolink is the backbone of public transportation in southern California as it literally links people from their homes to their workplaces and other destinations — from the Inland Empire to Oceanside or Ventura, throughout the Antelope, San Fernando and Perris valleys and into Los Angeles,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “With soaring gas prices and excessive traffic congestion, it was important that we bring back more service now as people are returning to the office and traveling for leisure and more.”
Metrolink offers ticket prices ranging from $0.50 to $26.50 — depending on distance traveled — while the average fare for a one-way trip is $6.60. Discounts are available for youth, students (including college students), seniors, persons with disabilities and active military members. Kids ages five and under always ride free with a paying adult, while on the weekends, youth 17 and under ride free with a paying adult.
Metrolink also provides a variety of ticket and pass options to offer riders more flexibility. One-way and round-trip tickets are good for infrequent riders. The 5-Day Flex Pass provides five round-trip tickets — at a 10 percent discount — that are good for 30 days, perfect for those telecommuting part time.
Metrolink’s full list of fare options can be viewed at metrolinktrains.com/tickets.
